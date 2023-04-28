Wyandotte man pleads no contest to defrauding Veteran Affairs, Michigan Treasury

(CBS DETROIT) - A Wyandotte man pleaded no contest after officials say he defrauded the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the Michigan Department of Treasury.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, 34-year-old Steven Decker was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 to $20,000.

Decker will be ordered to pay $28,506 restitution, which represents a portion of stolen money, amounting to more than $400,000.

Decker's co-defendant, Melissa Flores, received a two-year prison sentence and was ordered to pay $110,000.

"My office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who defraud our public agencies. Michigan's taxpayers and service members deserve no less," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "I commend my team in the Financial Crimes Division and their partner agencies for securing this plea for one defendant and ensuring that another defendant be returned to our state to face charges."

Sentencing is scheduled for May 4. State officials say sentencing guidelines range up to five years.