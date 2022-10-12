Wyandot Middle School placed on brief lockdown due to "inappropriate meme" sent to teacher

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A middle school in Clinton Township was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday morning due to an inappropriate meme sent to a teacher, according to a school official.

A letter sent to parents of students at Wyandot Middle School/Chippewa Valley Schools reads:

Dear Wyandot Middle School Parents,

We take the safety of our students and staff members very seriously.

We want to provide you with an update on a school situation. Our administrative team placed Wyandot in a brief hold while we investigated an inappropriate meme that was AirDropped to a teacher in a third hour class.

All the students from the class where the AirDrop occurred are being interviewed and their phones are being checked. There is no credible threat to our students or staff members.

Everyone is safe and secure, and teaching and learning is continuing. We are simply taking these actions so we can determine who is responsible for the AirDrop.

Students sending inappropriate messages or threats via electronic communication to a fellow classmate or staff member can face suspension or expulsion. Please remind your students of the importance of adhering to the Student Code of Conduct and school rules.