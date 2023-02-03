Watch CBS News
WWJ hosts Winter Survival Radiothon to benefit THAW

(CBS DETROIT) - The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW) hosted its annual Winter Survival Radiothon event in conjunction with WWJ Newsradio 950 on Friday. 

THAW's mission is to empower Michigan families by keeping them healthy, safe and warm. But in order to do so, they need to raise money. 

"Today, we are raising money for THAW, the Heat and Warmth Fund," WWJ Newsradio 950 news director Rob Davidek said. "It's the 20th annual WWJ Winter Survival Radiothon for THAW. We've been doing it 20 years, raising money, really for kids, for families, for seniors. THAW is a great organization. They've been around for 38 years."

The 14-hour event features an online auction, hourly incentives and generous listeners calling in to make those donations. 

