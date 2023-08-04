WWE donates $20,000 to Detroit's Downtown Boxing Gym

(CBS DETROIT) - Ahead of SummerSlam at Ford Field Saturday night, WWE Superstars spent Friday surprising fans at the Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit.

The WWE donated $20,000 and a custom WWE championship belt to the youth organization.

Staff says the money will help make the place a better space for students.

"This is a space that's focused not only on making sure that we get the best academic resources for our students but also that we allow them to focus on health and wellness and confidence. And who better than the WWE Superstars to come share that confidence with our students," said Deanna Miller, foundation advancement manager of the Downtown Boxing Gym.

The donation is part of a larger $60,000 donation that the WWE gave to three youth organizations in Detroit.