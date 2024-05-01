Wrong-way driver in Oakland County admitted to drinking $3.99 bottle of wine, police say

Stellantis revenue falls, concerns over "water wars" at Michigan high schools and more top stories

Stellantis revenue falls, concerns over "water wars" at Michigan high schools and more top stories

Stellantis revenue falls, concerns over "water wars" at Michigan high schools and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A man who was driving the wrong way on an Oakland County road and nearly hit a motorcyclist admitted to drinking a $3.99 bottle of wine, police said.

At 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, Bloomfield Township officers received several 911 regarding a wrong-way driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes of Telegraph Road from Long Lake Road.

Officers saw the suspect vehicle, a white Volvo, in the distance approaching Quarton Road and still driving the wrong way. They activated their lights to alert the heavy northbound traffic to slow down.

The Volvo passed a police cruiser traveling at about 50 mph and nearly struck a motorcyclist.

The officers then were behind the Volvo, and a short pursuit occurred, as the vehicle was still heading southbound in the northbound lanes.

The suspect driver, identified as a 55-year-old Wixom man, eventually pulled over near Country Club Drive.

Officers smelled the odor of intoxicants from the driver, that his speech was slurred and that he was unsteady.

Police say the man admitted to drinking a $3.99 bottle of Bay Bridge wine, and they put him through field sobriety testing.

The man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

He consented to a breath test at the Bloomfield Township Police Department. The test showed the man's blood alcohol level was at .18, twice over the legal limit.

Police held the man overnight and released him with an appearance ticket. He is the fifth person who has been arrested for impaired driving in the past week.

"We commend our officers for their quick reaction and warning to motorists that may have prevented a severe crash," said Bloomfield Township police. "In the past week, the Bloomfield Township Police Department has arrested five impaired drivers. Driving under the influence is not only against the law, but it puts the lives of innocent individuals at risk. We remind the community that drinking and driving is never acceptable."