Wrong-way driver hits four vehicles, causes crash on US-23 in Washtenaw County

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 23, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 23, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 23, 2023

Michigan State Police

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people are hospitalized after a crash that happened during a police chase along US-23 in Washtenaw County.

Michigan State Police responded to a report of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound on southbound US-23 near Dundee around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers say the driver hit several vehicles in Monroe County while continuing in the wrong direction on southbound US-23.

The driver, a 38-year-old Plymouth man driving a 2008 Ford Edge, then struck four vehicles near Willis Road in Ypsilanti.

Troopers say alcohol/drugs are a suspected factor in the crash.

Police say one lane of southbound US-23 at Willis Rd. is now open. Commuters should expect backups and delays.