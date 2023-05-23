Wrong-way driver hits four vehicles, causes crash on US-23 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people are hospitalized after a crash that happened during a police chase along US-23 in Washtenaw County.
Michigan State Police responded to a report of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound on southbound US-23 near Dundee around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers say the driver hit several vehicles in Monroe County while continuing in the wrong direction on southbound US-23.
The driver, a 38-year-old Plymouth man driving a 2008 Ford Edge, then struck four vehicles near Willis Road in Ypsilanti.
Troopers say alcohol/drugs are a suspected factor in the crash.
Police say one lane of southbound US-23 at Willis Rd. is now open. Commuters should expect backups and delays.
