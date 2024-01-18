Vehicle in wrong-way crash found on Lodge Freeway; driver was impaired, had gun

(CBS DETROIT) - A 38-year-old Farmington man is in custody after he was allegedly impaired, drove the wrong way on the freeway, crashed and illegally had a gun.

The Detroit Regional Communications Center received 911 calls from reporters that a driver had crashed on M-39 in Southfield after driving the wrong way on the freeway.

When troopers arrived, they found the disabled vehicle in the northbound center lane of the Lodge Freeway without a tire.

In addition, they discovered the driver, a 38-year-old man from Farmington, was impaired. They administered sobriety tests, and the man failed them.

He was arrested for operating while impaired.

State police say while they were searching him, they found a loaded 9mm magazine.

When troopers searched the 38-year-old's vehicle, they found a Smith and Wesson M&P 2.0 Pistol in the center console.

The man had a revoked CPL.

Authorities obtained a searching warrant for a blood draw and the man was lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending a prosecutor's review.

"There is absolutely no reason to drive impaired and we are very fortunate this suspect didn't hurt anyone," Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. "Add on the fact of the illegally carried gun and this could have been a recipe for disaster."