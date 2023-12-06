Watch CBS News
Local News

Fowlerville Schools shelters in place as police investigate World War II anti-craft munition in Livingston County

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 6, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 6, 2023 04:00

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 55-year-old Fowlerville resident called 911 to report having a World War II anti-craft munition, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office said. 

Deputies responded to the report at the 3000 block of Cemetery Road in Handy Township on Dec. 6 around noon. 

The man said he found the item at a family member's house in northern Michigan and drove it to his residence to call police, investigators said. 

The caller was unsure if it was a live munition at the time of the call, the sheriff's office said. 

The residence was secured and the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was contacted. 

The munition was inert and did not have a live round, deputies said. 

During the investigation, Fowlerville Schools had a shelter in place for about one hour, according to the sheriff's office. 

The sheriff's office is reminding residents who find possible explosives to call 911 and not handle the item until it can be assessed by professionals. 

First published on December 6, 2023 / 3:11 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.