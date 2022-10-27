World Health Organization announces Tuberculosis increase

(CBS DETROIT) - The World Health Organization (WHO) releasing new details on their 2022 Global TB Report. In that report, the WHO found an estimated 10,600,000 people fell ill with tuberculosis (TB) in 2021. That number increased by 4.5% from the year before. The WHO also announced in that report 1,600,000 died from TB which included 187,000 of HIV-positive people.

Drug-resistant TB (DR-TB) also increased by 3% between 2020 and 2021 with 450,000 new cases of rifampicin-resistant TB (RR-TB) in 2021.

According to the WHO, Drug resistance emerges when TB medicines are used inappropriately, through incorrect prescription by health care providers, poor quality drugs, and patients stopping treatment prematurely.

The WHO said this is the first time in many years an increase has been reported in the number of people falling ill with TB and DR-TB.

The number of people provided with treatment for RR-TB and multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) has also declined between 2019 and 2020. The reported number of people started on treatment for RR-TB in 2021 was 161,746 which according to the WHO is only about one in three in need.

The WHO cites continued challenges with providing and accessing essential TB services, meant many with TB were either not diagnosed or treated. That reported number of newly diagnosed with TB fell from 7,100,000 in 2019 to 5,800,000 in 2020.