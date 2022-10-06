World Cerebral Palsy Day: Mother raising awareness through advocacy

(CBS DETROIT) - Trina Perryman says she wants to make sure her daughter is seen and heard.

"My biggest fear was Reece being in the home, something happening and I can't speak for her," Perryman said.

When Reece was born, Trina says she knew her baby was different.

"For the first two years she just ate and slept," Perryman explained.

"She didn't make any noise, we didn't see any smiles. She would open her eyes but it didn't seem like she was aware."

The 17-year-old was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and other special needs.

"She was about two or three when we got an official diagnosis and it was Cerebral Palsy, epilepsy, microcephaly, which means small head and developmental delays," Perryman said.

Trina is putting her love into motion, by advocating for kids with special needs.

She's raising awareness with the ReeseWorld Bear Decal, a sign to let law enforcement know someone with special needs is in the home.

"So, you put this sticker on your front door, on the windows in the bedroom where the special needs person is," Perryman said.

"Also, on the bottom of the door of the bedroom inside the home. So, if there is a fire and they have to crawl on the ground they can see it from below."

She also created a coloring book titled "The World Through Reece's Eyes".

It's just another way to introduce the ReeceWorld Bear Initiative; while speaking out for silent voices.

"It's like people forget that they have feelings and that they're people," Perryman said.

"It's bringing awareness to a special person."