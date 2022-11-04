Woodward Throwbacks opening furniture showroom in Downtown Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Woodward Throwbacks, a manufacturer of furniture and goods made from reclaimed materials in Detroit, is opening its first showroom in Downtown Detroit.

Project by Woodward Throwbacks Woodward Throwbacks

The showroom, Throwbacks Home, which is set to open sometime in early November, will feature furniture made from reclaimed and recycled materials and a selection of designer homewares and furnishings.

The showroom will be 1500 square feet and located at 35 West Grand River Avenue.

"The last few years, we have really challenged ourselves on how materials can be used. And what 'reclaimed' furniture looks like. It's exciting that we will be able to now show our original designs to a larger audience. And challenge the notice that reclaimed doesn't have to be "rustic" and it can be modern and refined," adds Founder Bo Shepherd.

Bo Shepherd and Kyle Dubay, the founders, have been featured by several brands, including Architectural Digest, Google, and Carhartt.

The two have wanted to open a showroom in Downtown Detroit for a while so that clients are able to see and touch the furniture they make. Since all of the products are made from reclaimed materials, mostly found in Detroit, opening a showroom seemed fitting.

Woodward Throwbacks Founders Bo Shepherd and Kyle Dubay Woodward Throwbacks

"Throwbacks Home will be a significant addition to Downtown Detroit's eclectic retail scene," said Ivy Greaner, Bedrock's Chief Operating Officer. "Bo and Kyle have created an adored brand that utilizes reclaimed Detroit materials which speaks to the vibrancy and resilience of both their products and our city. As the first showroom of its kind Downtown, we cannot think of a better duo to make it happen."

For updates on when the showroom will open and what its hours will be, visit the Throwbacks Home Instagram page.