Woodward Dream Cruise returns this weekend. Here's what to know about parking, events and more

(CBS DETROIT) - The Woodward Dream Cruise is here for its 2023 season! Here's everything you need to know about the route, parking, free bus rides, community events and more!

When and where is the Woodward Dream Cruise?

The event will happen on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Woodward Dream Cruise was founded in 1995 and goes through nine Oakland County communities along 16 miles of Woodward Avenue.

The participating communities include Pontiac, Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, Birmingham, Royal Oak, Berkley, Huntington Woods, Pleasant Ridge and Ferndale.

To view the official map for the event, visit here.

What can visitors expect during the Woodward Dream Cruise?

Every year, the event draws in about 1.5 million people who can expect to see over 400,000 cars, including muscle, street rods, custom builds, collector cars and special edition vehicles participating in the cruise.

Ford Motor Company is again the event's sponsor for the sixth consecutive year.

"It's incredibly special to celebrate Ford's 120th Anniversary with Henry Ford's first race car along with our entire portfolio to help power the Woodward Dream Cruise," said Bryan Guldi, Ford U.S. branded activations manager, in a press release. "Collaborating with the Woodward Dream Cruise is very important to Ford Motor Company because we strive to contribute and give back in meaningful ways to the communities where we live, work... and cruise."

The 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise features the new Mustang Dark Horse, which is debuting this summer with an updated look and maintains manual transmission.

Ford will also feature its Bronco Raptor and F-150 Lightning at the event.

Will there be construction during the Woodward Dream Cruise?

The construction on Woodward Avenue from Eight Mile Road to Oakridge Street will pause for the event.

Cars will have access to all four lanes of Woodward Avenue in both directions.

Where to park during the Woodward Dream Cruise?

Parking is available along the route, and according to the Woodward Dream Cruise's website, here are some areas guests can find parking:

Royal Oak Golf Center: Corner of Coolidge and West 13 Mile Rd.

Gunn Dyer Park: South of Normandy between Coolidge and Woodward.

Upton Park: South of West 14 mile Rd and Coolidge.

City of Birmingham: All activities are within walking distance of the city's downtown parking decks.

City of Ferndale: The municipal parking lots surround downtown Ferndale, near Woodward Avenue & Nine Mile Rd.

City of Pontiac: Municipal parking lots and structures surround downtown Pontiac.

City of Royal Oak: Guest parking is available at municipal parking lots and within walking distance from Woodward. Specifically, guests can look for parking at the Royal Oak Golf Center, Gunn Dyer Park and Upton Park.



In addition, the event website shared a Facebook account where the community shares more information about where visitors can find parking and other events.

How to get SMART bus rides during the Woodward Dream Cruise?

During the Woodward Dream Cruise, the SMART Shuttle will be free for everyone who wants to ride. People can catch a ride at any of the SMART RED or FAST bus stops from Eight Mile Road to Pontiac.

Where to buy Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise?

Official merchandise can be found at the following locations:

Ferndale City Hall, 300 East Nine Mile Rd., Downtown Ferndale (Mon - Thurs, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

Nine Mile Road., east of Woodward Ave., Ferndale (Aug. 18 & 19)

Pleasant Ridge City Hall, 23925 Woodward Ave., west of Woodward, south of I-696 (Aug. 19)

Corner of West 12 Mile Road @ Woodward Avenue, Berkley (Aug. 18 & 19)

Westborn Market - 27659 Woodward Ave., Berkley (Aug. 19)

Zoe's Restaurant - 25994 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak (Aug. 18 & 19)

Sherwin Williams - 27958 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak (Aug. 18 & 19)

CVS Pharmacy, 30900 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak (Aug. 18 & 19)

Gus's World Famous Hot & Spicy Fried Chicken, 31105 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak (Aug. 18 & 19)

Kinkos - 33100 Woodward Ave., Birmingham (Aug. 19)

West Maple Road, north corner of Woodward, 35075 Woodward Ave., Birmingham (Aug. 18, 19, & 20)

Birmingham Cruise, Downtown Birmingham, Old Woodward Avenue - multiple locations (Aug. 19)

Other related events happening this weekend