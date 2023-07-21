Walmart store in Woodhaven open again after renovations

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Walmart Supercenter in Woodhaven has reopened following a transformation that focused on improving the customer experience.

The store, which is located at 23800 Allen Road, welcomed customers back into the store on Friday, July 21.

Manager Matt Vanlente described the remodeled Walmart as a "store of the future" due to the new interactive options available to customers, which include the following:

Front-end transformation with increased numbers of self-checkout lanes and staffed registers

Added Grab and Go sections for quick meal and drink options

Pharmacy relocated to the front of the store

New and improved vision center

Updated grocery aisles to make a more streamlined shopping experience

Updated apparel fixtures and new display mannequins help the customer see clothing selections for the whole family

Displays in Home Lines, Hardware, and Infants with life-size product displays for easier visualization of product lines

Refreshed interior and exterior, including paint and signage, easier store navigation

New digital screens for customers' convenience in customer service and deli departments

Remodeled restrooms

Brand new shopping carts

"We have been proud to serve the Woodhaven community for nearly 20 years, and we are so excited to invite the community to join in the celebration and to see all the improvements," Vanlente said. "The upgrades that were made to our store will not only offer our customers a fresh new look, but the innovations will enhance their overall shopping experience."

To show support for the communities it serves, Vanlente and store associates presented grants to local nonprofits, including Mimi's Mission ($1,000), Trenton Rotary ($1,000), the city of Woodhaven ($1,425) and the Woodhaven/Brownstown School District.

In addition to the other new features, Walmart Pay, a touch-free way to pay for items, is also now available at the store.