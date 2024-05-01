Wooden steamship that sank in 1909 discovered in Lake Superior

Stellantis revenue falls, concerns over "water wars" at Michigan high schools and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A wooden steamship that set sail in the Whitefish Point area in 1909 and was never seen again has been located 115 years after its disappearance.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced the discovery of the Adella Shores, which sunk to the bottom of Lake Superior with no survivors on May 1, 1909.

It was found more than 40 miles northwest of Whitefish Point in more than 650 feet of water.

Discovering the 1909 wooden steamship

Darryl Ertel, the director of marine operations at the shipwreck society, and his brother discovered the ship in the summer of 2021 using a marine sonic technology side-scan system.

"I pretty much knew that had to be the Adella Shores when I measured the length of it, because there were no other ships out there missing in that size range", said Ertel. "As soon as I put the ROV down on it for the first time, I could see the design of the ship and I could match it right up to the Adella Shores."

Maritime historian and author Fred Stonehouse said discovering the ship is important because it helps answer questions.

"Not only is she a member of the "Went Missing" club... those ships on the Great Lakes that disappeared with all hands... decades later, to be discovered. She still tells a very poignant and fascinating story," said Stonehouse. "The folks that are out there actively hunting for shipwrecks like the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society are helping to answer that story. And they keep looking for the ones that are not yet told and not yet found. For that, they deserve the highest commendation."

The Adella Shores is one of many ships that left the Whitefish Point area and was never seen again.

So, why did the shipwreck society wait to announce the discovery if it was found in 2021? Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society Communications Director Corey Adkins says it is important to tell the story behind each shipwreck with honor and respect, and much research goes into compiling and sharing the information.

Adella Shores loaded with lumber underway. Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society

Bad omen for the ship from the start?

The 195-foot, 735-ton wooden steamship was built in Gibraltar, Michigan, in 1894. The Shores Lumber Company owned it and named it after the owner's daughter, Adella.

Adella's sister, Bessie, christened the ship with a bottle of water, not champagne or wine because the family was strict about consuming alcohol. The shipwreck society says some sailors might have seen this as being a bad luck omen, especially since the ship experienced some challenges over the years.

The Adella Shores sank twice in shallow waters within 15 years. Both times, it was refloated and put back into service.

On April 29, 1909, the ship was upbound for Duluth with a load of salt. The ship was following the Daniel J. Morrell, which plowed through a thick ice flow, creating a path for the Adella Shores.

Fierce northeast winds hit both ships as they rounded Whitefish Point, and the Adella Shores was already two miles behind the Morrell and out of sight.

The ship disappeared with all 14 of its crew members. Some debris had been found, but no bodies. At the time, the captain of the Morrell believed the Adella Shores hit a large ice flow, punctured its hull and quickly sank.