Women arrested after pulling knife on boyfriend, causing rollover crash on I-96 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a woman Thursday night after she pulled out a knife on a man, causing a rollover crash on Interstate 96 near Southfield Freeway.

At about 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 22, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the crash when they received a call that a woman was chasing a man near the crash site. No injuries were reported.

It was later determined that the two were in a relationship, according to MSP.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 32-year-old man from Livonia was driving on I-96 when the 31-year-old Detroit woman pulled out a knife, causing the man to lose control of the car.

The woman was taken into custody pending prosecutor review.

"If you are being abused in your relationship, there is help available," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said in a post on X. "You can call 911 or the Michigan Domestic Violence Hotline at 866.VOICEDV to get help. Everyone deserves a relationship free of violence."