Woman who fled to Thailand after fatal Oakland Co. hit-and-run back in Michigan, faces felony charge

(CBS DETROIT) - The woman accused of fleeing to Thailand after a hit-and-run crash that killed a Michigan State University student is back in Michigan.

Sue Howson, 57, was brought back to the states on Thursday and will face a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

Howson allegedly hit Benjamin Kable, 22, on Rochester Road south of Whims Road in Oakland Township on New Year's Day.

Two days later, Howson fled to Bangkok in what police believe was an effort to avoid going to jail, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office as well as the FBI, U.S Marshals and law enforcement officials from Thailand helped bring Howson back to the states. She was flown to San Francisco after her capture, which is where she's been since February.

It's the end of a two month process that only added to Michael Kable's pain of losing his son.

"It's a big relief," Kable said. "A lot of uncertainty when something like this happens. Having that loose end of not knowing who was involved and that no one's been coming forward. That's a hard burden to bear."

Howson is scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester Hills at 11:30 a.m.. Friday.

Kable said he expects to be there for what will be a very emotional hearing. He hopes justice will be served and that Howson will be held accountable for the crash that changed his family's life forever.

"All I can say to her is justice is coming," Kable said.