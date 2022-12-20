Woman wanted after shooting at Detroit police station parking lot

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a woman who is accused of shooting a man in a precinct parking lot on Detroit's east side.

Detroit Police Department

The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 19, in the parking lot of the Detroit Police Department's 9th precinct located in the 11100 block of Gratiot Avenue.

According to police, the suspect fled the parking lot in a 2014 Ford Fusion with license plate EFA7326.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5940 or 1-800-Speak-Up.