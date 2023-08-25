Woman, two children killed in crash in Kent County during storms

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman and two children were killed in a head-on crash in Spencer Township during Thursday night's storm, officials said.

The crash happened at about 8:11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, on 18 Mile Road near Harvard Ave.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a Mitsubishi Eclipse lost control, crossed the center, and struck an Audi SUV.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 22-year-old Gowen man, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for severe injuries.

The front seat passenger, a 21-year-old Gowen woman, was pronounced dead. The sheriff's office says first responders attempted life-saving efforts on a 1-year-old and 3-year-old girl who were in the rear of the vehicle, but they were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Audi, a 42-year-old Sparta man, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are working to determine if alcohol, speed and rain were any factors in the crash.