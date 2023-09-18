Woman suspected of drunk driving killed in crash on I-94

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman suspected of drunk driving was killed after driving into a wall while exiting I-94 in Detroit early Monday.

The incident happened at about 1:05 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, on the westbound I-94 exit to Livernois.

When troopers arrived at the crash scene, an investigation revealed that while the woman was exiting at Livernois, she drove into a wall, as opposed to negotiating the curve.

State police say the driver was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, and she had an open alcohol container in her vehicle.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

As of 6:58 a.m. Monday morning, MSP said the driver's family had not been notified.

The case is pending a prosecutor's review.

"Another family will be mourning because of a preventable traffic crash," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "Please use a designated driver if you are going to drink and always wear your seatbelt. It will save your life!"