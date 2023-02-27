23-year-old woman shot while driving on I-94 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 23-year-old Clinton Township woman was shot at while driving on I-94 in Detroit on Sunday night.

The incident happened at about 10:35 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, on westbound I-94 near Dickerson Avenue.

State police say that the victim had been at a party earlier in the evening and left to drop her friends off at their house in downtown Detroit.

She was driving on eastbound I-94 and exited the freeway to get gas. She then had an uncomfortable feeling and decided not to get gas.

The 23-year-old reentered westbound I-94 and was driving in the right lane when a vehicle pulled up next to her and started shooting.

MSP says the victim drove herself to the 9th Precinct.

She was shot in the shoulder, and the Detroit Police Department transported her to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

I-94 was closed, and during the search, police found two shell casings.

Police say there is no suspect description, and they are continuing to investigate the incident.