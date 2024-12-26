Woman shot while driving on I-94 in Detroit, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman was hospitalized after she was shot while driving on Interstate 94 early Thursday morning in Detroit.

The shooting happened at about 1:40 a.m. near Mt. Elliot. Police say no suspect has been arrested.

According to Michigan State Police, the Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call from a woman reporting that she had been shot. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was hit with multiple bullets and one of the bullets struck the woman.

Shell casings were also found on the freeway.

The woman was transported to the hospital, where she is listed in stable condition and in need of additional surgery. Two children were in the car and were taken in by family members.

"This is a mother driving home from spending Christmas with her family. She had two kids in the car with her at the time of the shooting." said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw in a social media post. " Detectives are continuing to follow leads developed from the scene. We are still hoping that members of the community may have information on this shooting and about the motive. If you have information, please call MSP at 855.MICH.TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800. SPEAK.UP."