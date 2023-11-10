Brava Empanadas: Woman shares journey from food truck to brick-and-mortar in Northville

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Empanadas, the puff pastries often filled with meats, vegetables, and various cheeses, have been the key to success for Silvia Parra-McCarthy in Northville.

McCarthy, who hails from Buenos Aires, Argentina, immigrated to Metro Detroit in 2008 with her five children. She worked as a veterinarian for several years before she decided to take a leap of faith, pursuing a lifelong passion for cooking.

In late 2019, McCarthy and two of her children began driving around in a food truck, sharing a part of their culture with residents across Metro Detroit in the crescent shape of savory pastry turnovers called empanadas.

After several years of pop-ups, special events, and receiving input from her customers, McCarthy decided it was time for a permanent base of operations. She was able to secure a spot in Northville along Novi Road, just south of Nine Mile Road.

McCarthy and her family celebrated the grand opening of their brick-and-mortar, Brava Empanadas, on Aug. 6. After four years of introducing Argentinian cuisine across Metro Detroit from the side of a truck, this day meant a lot to McCarthy.

"It's a very weird sensation; that people are very happy to have something from Argentina in Michigan," she said.

Empanadas are part of Argentina's national identity. While you might be more familiar with the Mexican rendition of an empanada, which is typically comprised of corn-based dough and fried, the Argentinian method uses flour-based dough and finalizes them baked in an oven.

McCarthy's passion for cooking was sparked early on in her childhood. Her grandpa owned a restaurant in Buenos Aires, and she grew up watching and learning from her mom at a young age.

"I did the chores since I was like five or six years old at home. It was fun. So, I started washing things and chopping things since I was a little girl," she said.

Looking ahead, McCarthy says she will continue to listen and deliver to her customers, while also preparing and teaching her own future generations.

For more information on Brava Empanadas, visit the store's website.