Woman seriously injured after being struck by gravel hauler at Grosse Ile home

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

GROSSE ILE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a semi-truck in front of her home, according to the Grosse Ile Fire Department. 

On Saturday, Sept. 10, at about 4 p.m., Grosse Ile Police and Fire responded to reports of a semi-truck leaving the road, crashing into parked vehicles, and striking an occupied home in the 21000 block of Meridian Road.

Two command vehicles, a suppression engine, and an ambulance were also dispatched due to the severity of the report.  

In addition to this, the Grosse Ile Fire Department placed a mutual aid request to neighboring agencies for assistance.  

When police and fire arrived at the scene, they found a fully loaded gravel hauler inside the home, several unoccupied, damaged vehicles outside the home, and a report of a woman pinned underneath the truck.

Firefighters were able to remove the woman from the home and she was transported to a local hospital, and listed in serious but stable condition. 

First published on September 12, 2022 / 9:44 AM

