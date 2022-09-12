Woman seriously injured after being struck by gravel hauler at Grosse Ile home

GROSSE ILE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a semi-truck in front of her home, according to the Grosse Ile Fire Department.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, at about 4 p.m., Grosse Ile Police and Fire responded to reports of a semi-truck leaving the road, crashing into parked vehicles, and striking an occupied home in the 21000 block of Meridian Road.

Two command vehicles, a suppression engine, and an ambulance were also dispatched due to the severity of the report.

In addition to this, the Grosse Ile Fire Department placed a mutual aid request to neighboring agencies for assistance.

When police and fire arrived at the scene, they found a fully loaded gravel hauler inside the home, several unoccupied, damaged vehicles outside the home, and a report of a woman pinned underneath the truck.

Firefighters were able to remove the woman from the home and she was transported to a local hospital, and listed in serious but stable condition.