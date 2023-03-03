Woman pleads guilty to threatening Wayne County Board of Canvassers official

(CBS DETROIT) - A New Hampshire woman pleaded guilty after federal officials say she threatened a Wayne County Board of Canvassers official after the 2020 election.

Katelyn Jones, 25, of Epping, faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 11.

Court documents show in November 2020, Jones threatened Republican Chairwoman Monica Palmer, sending a series of text messages that included photos of a dead body.

Jones, who is formerly from Olivet, Michigan, also made posts on an Instagram account associated with the chairwoman associated with Palmer that threatened to "injure the official and the official's minor child," according to a press release from the Justice Department.

She apparently was upset that Palmer and another Republican on the four-member Board of Canvassers initially refused to certify Wayne County's election results on Nov. 17, typically a routine step on the way to statewide certification.

They subsequently certified the totals in favor of Joe Biden after people watching the public meeting on video conference criticized them during a comment period.