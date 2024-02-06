Watch CBS News
18-year-old woman killed in St. Clair County rollover crash

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - An 18-year-old Imlay City woman was killed in a rollover crash in St. Clair County early Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said. 

At about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 6, dispatch received a report about a rollover crash on westbound I-69 at the Wales Center Road exit ramp. 

When deputies arrived, they found a blue Ford Fusion rolled over near the median. 

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office says multiple witnesses stopped to help the driver before first responders arrived at the scene. 

One person was attempting CPR on the driver while the other two got a 6-month-old child out of the vehicle. 

Another child was found walking near the crash and was brought to safety. Police discovered that the 2-year-old was not properly restrained and was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

The children were taken to a local hospital as a precaution but were in stable condition. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was closed for investigation but reopened at 8:15 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on February 6, 2024 / 12:49 PM EST

