Woman killed after being run over by vehicle in Detroit following argument, police say

Eastern Michigan professor suspended after sting arrest, Vance returns to state and more top stories

Eastern Michigan professor suspended after sting arrest, Vance returns to state and more top stories

Eastern Michigan professor suspended after sting arrest, Vance returns to state and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman was killed early Thursday morning after being run over by a vehicle following an alleged argument.

The incident happened around 2:16 a.m. Thursday in the area of Harper and Connor.

Detroit police say three women were reportedly arguing, with two of the women inside a vehicle while the third was outside. The driver of the vehicle allegedly ran over the victim, killing her.

The suspect was arrested.