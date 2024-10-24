Watch CBS News
Woman killed after being run over by vehicle in Detroit following argument, police say

By Joseph Buczek

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman was killed early Thursday morning after being run over by a vehicle following an alleged argument. 

The incident happened around 2:16 a.m. Thursday in the area of Harper and Connor. 

Detroit police say three women were reportedly arguing, with two of the women inside a vehicle while the third was outside. The driver of the vehicle allegedly ran over the victim, killing her. 

The suspect was arrested. 

