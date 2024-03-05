Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Pittsfield Township

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 5, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 5, 2024 04:01

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a woman died on Monday following a vehicle crash in Pittsfield Township.

The crash happened sometime before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Packard and Carpenter roads.

The Pittsfield Township Police Department says the woman, whose name was not released, was a passenger in a 2012 Scion TC driven by a 35-year-old Ann Arbor man.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Scion was attempting to turn left onto Carpenter Road when they were struck by a 2010 Ford Escape.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 35-year-old driver was listed in critical condition. The driver of the Escape, a 22-year-old from Ypsilanti, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information can submit a tip to the Pittsfield Township police detective bureau at 734-822-4958, the front desk at 734-822-4911, or metro dispatch at 734-994-2911.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 9:47 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.