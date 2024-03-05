Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Pittsfield Township

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a woman died on Monday following a vehicle crash in Pittsfield Township.

The crash happened sometime before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Packard and Carpenter roads.

The Pittsfield Township Police Department says the woman, whose name was not released, was a passenger in a 2012 Scion TC driven by a 35-year-old Ann Arbor man.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Scion was attempting to turn left onto Carpenter Road when they were struck by a 2010 Ford Escape.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 35-year-old driver was listed in critical condition. The driver of the Escape, a 22-year-old from Ypsilanti, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information can submit a tip to the Pittsfield Township police detective bureau at 734-822-4958, the front desk at 734-822-4911, or metro dispatch at 734-994-2911.