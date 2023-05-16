Woman in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle in crash on Southfield Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Detroit woman is in critical condition after a multiple-vehicle on Southfield Freeway.

Michigan State Police

The incident happened at about 8:15 p.m. on Monday, May 15, on northbound Southfield Freeway near 8 Mile Road.

State police say a preliminary investigation revealed the 30-year-old Detroit woman was driving a GMC at a high speed and struck the rear of a Jeep pulling a boat on a trailer. After hitting the trailer, she was ejected from her vehicle onto the roadway.

The crash caused the Jeep driver to lose control of the vehicle, and it was then struck by a Subaru.

The woman driving the GMC was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

MSP says the driver of the Subaru, a 50-year-old Oak Park man, was arrested after troopers found he was driving impaired.

Southfield Freeway was closed for the investigation and to clean up the debris from the boat overturning.

State police say the case is pending further investigation and prosecutor's review.

"This is just another example of the poor driving decisions we are seeing on our roads daily," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "In this case, not only was a speeding driver involved, it resulted in a crash that revealed an impaired driver. "Think about what you are doing behind the wheel."