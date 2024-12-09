Woman found guilty of murder in death of ex-boyfriend's son in Macomb County

Detroit shooting suspect in court, Syrian Americans celebrate in Metro Detroit and more top stories

Detroit shooting suspect in court, Syrian Americans celebrate in Metro Detroit and more top stories

Detroit shooting suspect in court, Syrian Americans celebrate in Metro Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman was found guilty in connection with the death of her ex-boyfriend's son, who died nearly six years after he was hospitalized for severe injuries, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

A jury found Hilary Ulp guilty of felony murder on Monday, more than eight years after she was found guilty of first-degree child abuse in the case.

Ulp was already sentenced to 11 to 30 years in prison for the child abuse conviction. Sentencing for the murder conviction is scheduled for Jan. 28, 2025.

Prosecutors say the child, who was 14 months old at the time, was hospitalized on May 15, 2015. He died from his injuries on Jan. 7, 2021. The child was nearly 7 years old at the time of his death.

"I hope today's verdict brings some measure of justice for the innocent child whose life was tragically cut short. This case is a reminder of the responsibility we all share in protecting our most vulnerable. The defendant's actions were not only criminal but unconscionable, and the jury's decision reflects the severity of her crimes," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

Hilary Ulp Macomb County Prosecutor's Office