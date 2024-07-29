Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman found dead in Metro Detroit; person of interest in custody

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Presidential race heating up, several produce brand names recalled and more top stories
Presidential race heating up, several produce brand names recalled and more top stories 03:36

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a woman's body was found over the weekend in Eastpointe.

At about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Eastpointe police were called to a location on Shakespeare Street. The woman is believed to be in her 40s.

The cause of death is currently unknown, but police suspect foul play. A person of interest was taken into custody.

No charges have been filed as of Monday, but police expect a decision on charges from the prosecutor's office on Tuesday.

Police did not release any additional information.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.