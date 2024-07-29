Woman found dead in Metro Detroit; person of interest in custody
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a woman's body was found over the weekend in Eastpointe.
At about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Eastpointe police were called to a location on Shakespeare Street. The woman is believed to be in her 40s.
The cause of death is currently unknown, but police suspect foul play. A person of interest was taken into custody.
No charges have been filed as of Monday, but police expect a decision on charges from the prosecutor's office on Tuesday.
Police did not release any additional information.