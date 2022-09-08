Woman fatally struck by truck while walking in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Clarkston woman is dead after she was struck by a truck while walking along a roadway in Oakland County on Wednesday.

Police say Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, was walking along Kier Road near Ellis Road at around 11:15 a.m. when she was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, only identified as a 24-year-old man from Adrian stayed on the scene and was cooperative with police. He was not injured in the crash.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.