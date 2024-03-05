Woman accused of stealing $11K worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Bloomfield Township

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 5, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 5, 2024

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman is accused of stealing $11,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty location in Bloomfield Township last week.

On March 3, police were dispatched to the Ulta Beauty at 2161 Telegraph Road on a report of retail fraud.

Police learned the store manager was reviewing surveillance tape from 7:15 p.m. on March 1 and saw a woman removing several items from shelves and putting them into the pouch on the front of her skirt.

The woman then left the store without paying for any of the items.

Police say the store manager determined at least 127 items were stolen, which totaled more than $11,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.