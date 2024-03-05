Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman accused of stealing $11K worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Bloomfield Township

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 5, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 5, 2024 04:01

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman is accused of stealing $11,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty location in Bloomfield Township last week. 

On March 3, police were dispatched to the Ulta Beauty at 2161 Telegraph Road on a report of retail fraud. 

Police learned the store manager was reviewing surveillance tape from 7:15 p.m. on March 1 and saw a woman removing several items from shelves and putting them into the pouch on the front of her skirt.

The woman then left the store without paying for any of the items. 

Police say the store manager determined at least 127 items were stolen, which totaled more than $11,000. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755. 

Sara Powers
sarapowers-final-june2022-caf-4849.jpg

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 9:56 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.