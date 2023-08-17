Watch CBS News
Wixom police arrest suspect in armed bank robbery

WIXOM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a man in connection with an armed bank robbery Wednesday in Wixom.

At about 2:08 p.m. on Aug. 16, officers were called the Chase Bank on Wixom Road for a robbery.

Investigators obtained a description of the suspect and found a man that matched the description walking on West Road, according to police. The man was then taken into custody.

The robbery is under investigation. Police did not release any additional information.

