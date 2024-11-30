Wintry blast continues as Michigan recovers from Friday's snowfall

(CBS DETROIT) — Scattered snow showers and cool conditions are forecasted in Metro Detroit through the rest of the weekend as Michiganders clean up after Friday's snowfall.

Meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey says wind chills are expected to be between 10 and 20 degrees through Sunday morning, before a slight warmup Sunday afternoon.

Further north, the National Weather Service says lake-effect snow popped up in Genesee and Lapeer Counties Saturday morning, bringing up to a half inch of new snow in some areas.

Some areas of the Upper Peninsula could see up to 3 feet of snow Sunday night through to Monday, National Weather Service meteorologist Lily Chapman said.

This comes as residents work to clean up after Friday's snowfall, which brought slick roads and, at times, whiteout conditions.

According to the Michigan State Police, around 150 crashes have been reported in Metro Detroit, including four patrol cars that were struck. No officers were injured in the four crashes.

Road crews have been on the roads for the last 24 hours putting down salt. Police are asking drivers to give plow trucks plenty of room and to not pass them while it's plowing.

Multiple freeways were closed Friday afternoon due to the snow showers, but have since reopened.

Gaylord saw a record amount of snowfall with 24.8 inches. The National Weather Service says that's the snowiest calendar day on record for the city, beating the previous record of 17 inches on March 9, 1942.