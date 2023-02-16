Winter weather expected Thursday, advisories issued for multiple counties

Winter weather returns Thursday with rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain potential. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Winter weather returns Thursday with rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain potential.

Winter weather advisories have been released for Livingston, Lapeer, St. Clair, Macomb, Sanilac, and Oakland counties from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday. In the advisory spots, we will see higher snowfall totals and the best likelihood of ice accumulation.

Areas between Interstate 69 and Interstate 94 could receive around a tenth of an inch of ice. That will slick up untreated roads and surfaces quickly, causing dangerous travel conditions.

Plus, the ice could cling to powerlines and tree branches, potentially causing the branches and powerlines to break. That means debris and power outages will be possible.

Snowfall totals fluctuate across the area. With higher totals for northern Sanilac and Lapeer counties. About 2 to 4 inches of snow will be possible from Thursday and Friday's lake effect.

Places along and near I-696 could pick up 0.10 inches of ice accumulation and generally 1 to 3 inches of snowfall. Anywhere south of I-94, it will mainly be a rain event before transitioning to scattered snow showers by the late afternoon, with less than an inch of snowfall possible.

Depending on your location and time of day will determine what type of precipitation you get and when. Expect temperatures will fall throughout the day. We will start off with temperatures above freezing for the late morning, aiding scattered rain showers through the late morning and early afternoon.

As temperatures drop quicker for our central zones (along I-96), we will see a changeover to sleet and freezing rain. Mainly snow is anticipated anywhere north of I-69.

By the evening and early overnight, all snow showers are expected for the region before the winter weather tapers off Friday morning. However, lake-effect snow will be possible Friday for areas along and near the lake shore. Temperatures behind this system will be arctic, with highs only reaching the 20s on Friday.

