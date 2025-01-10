Winter weather advisory issued for all of Southeast Michigan as more snow moves in

Tracking snow for the evening drive home. NEXT Weather Forecast 1/10/2025

Tracking snow for the evening drive home. NEXT Weather Forecast 1/10/2025

(CBS DETROIT) — A new clipper system is moving into Southeast Michigan on Friday afternoon and evening.

Snow will be tracking into western zones by 1 p.m. on Friday.

All of Southeast Michigan is under a winter weather advisory from 1 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday.

Most of the snow will fall between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday.

The snow will be the light and fluffy type. This is all based on the temperatures at the time the system moves in.

Accumulations will be between two and four inches for most areas by early Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s for Friday and in the low 30s for Saturday. The average high temperature for Detroit at this time of the year is 32 degrees.

A few light snow showers will move in for Sunday into Monday with minimal accumulations.

More cold air moves in next week with a few flurries as highs will only reach 20 degrees.