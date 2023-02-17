Winter Blast festival kicks off in Royal Oak this weekend

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for some fun this weekend, Royal Oak's Winter Blast festival kicks off on Friday. The event is happening in downtown Royal Oak until Sunday.

The event which started in 2005 attracts thousands of people every year and features food trucks, live music, skiing/snowboarding lessons and even ice skating, just to name a few activities.

Attendees can even check out one-of-a-kind crafted ice sculptures.

One of the main attractions includes a 300-foot zip line! It's an experience festival organizers say you don't want to miss.

"Flying down the city streets in the middle of winter, there's nothing like it. But add that to the ice skating, roasting marshmallows, the ice sculptures to get the winter feel, live music in heated tents. One of our themes is you can find heat every 150 feet. Some of Detroit's best bands, places to warm up, great food, skiing and snowboarding…what more can you ask for!" said event producer Jon Witz.

Below are the event hours:

Friday, Feb. 17 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Some activities including food and drinks as well as skate rentals cost a few dollars, but admission to this year's event is free for everyone.