Watch CBS News
Local News

Winter Blast festival kicks off in Royal Oak this weekend

By Alysia Burgio

/ CBS Detroit

Zip lining at Royal Oak's Winter Blast festival
Zip lining at Royal Oak's Winter Blast festival 03:44

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for some fun this weekend, Royal Oak's Winter Blast festival kicks off on Friday. The event is happening in downtown Royal Oak until Sunday.

The event which started in 2005 attracts thousands of people every year and features food trucks, live music, skiing/snowboarding lessons and even ice skating, just to name a few activities.

Attendees can even check out one-of-a-kind crafted ice sculptures.

"Winter Blast" festival kicks off in Royal Oak this weekend 04:40

One of the main attractions includes a 300-foot zip line! It's an experience festival organizers say you don't want to miss.

"Flying down the city streets in the middle of winter, there's nothing like it. But add that to the ice skating, roasting marshmallows, the ice sculptures to get the winter feel, live music in heated tents. One of our themes is you can find heat every 150 feet. Some of Detroit's best bands, places to warm up, great food, skiing and snowboarding…what more can you ask for!" said event producer Jon Witz.

Below are the event hours:

  • Friday, Feb. 17 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 18 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 19 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Some activities including food and drinks as well as skate rentals cost a few dollars, but admission to this year's event is free for everyone.

Alysia Burgio
alysia-burgio-dec-13-2022-8242.jpg

Growing up in Metro Detroit, joining the CBS News Detroit team is a lifelong dream for Alysia Burgio.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 10:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.