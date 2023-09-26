Winning streak ends at 41 games for Michigan high school football team

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 25, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 25, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 25, 2023

Michigan's longest winning streak in eight-player high school football has ended at 41 games.

Lake Linden-Hubbell defeated Powers North Central 28-25 in the Upper Peninsula on Friday.

The streak, which included playoff victories, began in 2020, according to the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

A 45-yard touchdown pass from Danny Marcotte to Sammy Roberts put Lake Linden-Hubbell ahead for good with 1:30 remaining.

"I told the guys after the game beating that team is a great accomplishment," coach Brett Gervais told The Daily Mining Gazette.

In four previous games, North Central had outscored its opponents, 208-46.

The longest winning streak in Michigan's traditional 11-player football is 72 games by Hudson. It ran from 1968 through 1975.