Watch CBS News
Sports

Winning streak ends at 41 games for Michigan high school football team

/ AP

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 25, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 25, 2023 02:56

Michigan's longest winning streak in eight-player high school football has ended at 41 games.

Lake Linden-Hubbell defeated Powers North Central 28-25 in the Upper Peninsula on Friday.

The streak, which included playoff victories, began in 2020, according to the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

A 45-yard touchdown pass from Danny Marcotte to Sammy Roberts put Lake Linden-Hubbell ahead for good with 1:30 remaining.

"I told the guys after the game beating that team is a great accomplishment," coach Brett Gervais told The Daily Mining Gazette.

In four previous games, North Central had outscored its opponents, 208-46.

The longest winning streak in Michigan's traditional 11-player football is 72 games by Hudson. It ran from 1968 through 1975.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 8:55 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.