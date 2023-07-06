$1.5 million winning lottery ticket purchased in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A lucky player won $1.5 million in Wednesday night's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 Double Play game.

Michigan Lottery officials say a ticket sold in Oakland County matched the winning Lotto 47 Double Play numbers on Wednesday: 20-25-26-27-36-44.

The ticket was purchased at the Carnival Market at 1101 East Walton Boulevard in Pontiac.

Officials say the Double Play add-on gives players a second chance to win with each Lotto 47 drawing.

The winner should contact the Lottery's Play Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2, to claim their prize. Tickets for Lotto 47 are only valid for one year from the day of the drawing.

Drawings happen at 7:29 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday.