Blood drive in Farmington Hills offers chance to win Super Bowl tickets

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - You could have a chance to win Super Bowl tickets!

The City of Farmington Hills is scheduled to host a blood drive where donors will have the chance to win Super Bowl LVIII tickets for two.

This is set to include a trip to Las Vegas, a hotel stay, a $1,000 gift card, and more.

American Red Cross blood donors in January will automatically be entered into the giveaway,

Entries are made by the donor's email address and are limited to one entry per email.

Those who wish to participate can visit the Red Cross website to schedule an appointment using the sponsor code "costickcenter" or by calling 1-800-733-2767. You can complete health history questions in advance online.

The weight requirement for donors 18 and up is 115 pounds, organizers said.

All high school students ages 16 and 17 must meet the weight requirements and 16-year-olds need to have a completed parent consent form, organizers said.

The event is scheduled to take place on Jan. 10 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Costick Activities Center located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road in Farmington Hills.