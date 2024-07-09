Detroit-area business offering free chips and salsa for a year if you guess this dog's correct breed

Closing arguments to begin in Samantha Woll trial, Macomb County freeway closure and more stories

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A Lincoln Park business will give a lucky winner free chips and salsa for a year if they correctly guess one dog's breed.

The Detroit Salsa Company adopted Chip after he was found abandoned. The business owners say they sent Chip's DNA for testing to learn his actual breed and are now inviting anyone to guess.

Anyone interested can submit $5 to make a guess. The money raised will be split between the dog daycare center Golden Leash in Wyandotte and Friends of the River Rouge Animal Shelter.

Provided by Detroit Salsa Company

"Both of these businesses stepped up and offered services, shared contacts, information, answered our questions, and guided us on laws, etc… when we found Chip. We, in turn, would like to help them continue to help animals in need," the owners said on social media.

Participants can visit the store (3464 Fort St., Livonia) to make a guess, or send the $5 online or mail a check. The owners say if there is more than one winner, one will be selected randomly.

For more information on the contest, visit Detroit Salsa Company's Facebook page.