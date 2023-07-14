William Booth Legal Aid Clinic helps those in need of assistance in court

(CBS DETROIT) - The William Booth Legal Aid Clinic provides legal services for low-income residents in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

On average, the clinic addresses nearly 2,000 legal issues every year.

Staff attorneys help with family law, divorce, custody, landlord and tenant law, and other issues that could impact someone's quality of life.

The services are free for low-income residents. However, there are far more cases than there are lawyers, so donations and volunteers are always in demand.

The clinic is primarily funded through programs like the Salvation Army's Walk for Justice and private donations.