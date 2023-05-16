Wildfire smoke from Canada moving through Michigan skies

(CBS DETROIT) - Fires in western and southern Canada have been burning strong enough to send massive plumes of smoke into the sky.

Smoke is strong enough that it has been caught up in the air now diving over Michigan.

Dense line of smoke draped across the mitten NOAA

Hazy skies will continue until a cold front dives through late Tuesday night, clearing the skies and pushing smoke to our south.

If you have pictures or video of the smoky skies, you can share them with us here: SHARE YOUR PICS AND VIDEO