Watch CBS News
Local News

Wildfire smoke from Canada moving through Michigan skies

By Ahmad Bajjey

/ CBS Detroit

Wildfire smoke from Canada moving through Michigan skies
Wildfire smoke from Canada moving through Michigan skies 00:31

(CBS DETROIT) - Fires in western and southern Canada have been burning strong enough to send massive plumes of smoke into the sky.

Smoke is strong enough that it has been caught up in the air now diving over Michigan.

modis-satellite-smoke.jpg
Dense line of smoke draped across the mitten NOAA

Hazy skies will continue until a cold front dives through late Tuesday night, clearing the skies and pushing smoke to our south.

If you have pictures or video of the smoky skies, you can share them with us here: SHARE YOUR PICS AND VIDEO

Ahmad Bajjey
ahmad-bajjey-wwj-cbs-detroit.jpg

Ahmad Bajjey is a CBS Detroit meteorologist. Coming to CBS Detroit is a return home after growing up in Dearborn where his family still lives. He has spent the past 9 1/2 years in Flint as a meteorologist and most recently as chief meteorologist for WEYI and WSMH.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 4:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.