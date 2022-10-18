Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo returns in November

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Zoo is gearing up for another year of a bright holiday season.

The annual Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo opens Nov. 19 through Jan. 8, 2023, for 35 nights, featuring millions of lights illuminating trees, sculptures, buildings and a walk-through tunnel.

Let us light up your night – Wild Lights tickets are on sale now!

The Detroit Zoo will glitter and glow with millions of LED lights illuminating trees, buildings and more than 290 sculptures for 35 magical nights!

New this year, the event will feature the Enchanted Trail and the Wild Lights Lounge with live entertainment, bar service, s'mores and more.

It will be open 5-9 p.m. on select weeknights and most Sundays, and 5-10:30 p.m. on most Fridays and Saturdays.

Ticket prices start at $17 and can be purchased on the Detroit Zoo website. Parking is $8 per vehicle.