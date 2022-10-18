Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo returns in November
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Zoo is gearing up for another year of a bright holiday season.
The annual Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo opens Nov. 19 through Jan. 8, 2023, for 35 nights, featuring millions of lights illuminating trees, sculptures, buildings and a walk-through tunnel.
New this year, the event will feature the Enchanted Trail and the Wild Lights Lounge with live entertainment, bar service, s'mores and more.
It will be open 5-9 p.m. on select weeknights and most Sundays, and 5-10:30 p.m. on most Fridays and Saturdays.
Ticket prices start at $17 and can be purchased on the Detroit Zoo website. Parking is $8 per vehicle.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.