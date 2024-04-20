Widespread frost possible over the weekend in Metro Detroit

Road closures ahead of 2024 NFL Draft, Ascension St. John ER workers on strike and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Temperatures will be cool for the weekend, bringing a chance of frost on Saturday night, but we'll have sunshine and dry conditions into next week.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s will begin Saturday. Temperatures will be below average, reaching highs in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Saturday night into Sunday morning will get cold as temperatures drop to around freezing with mostly clear skies, which will bring about a chance of some widespread frost. Temperatures will be around normal in the afternoon as temperatures reach a high of 60 degrees with abundant sunshine.

