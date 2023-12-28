Why the holidays aren't the only reason Detroiters are traveling this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - For many traveling at Detroit Metro Airport, the new year is bringing in some new adventures.

"We are going on a cruise," said a little girl who headed to Florida.

But it's not just holidays that have folks like the Wyatt family from Detroit taking a trip. They are also leaving to support their team hopefully en route to winning a championship.

"We're headed to Virginia," Ron Wyatt says. "I'll be off, but then at five o'clock, I'll be watching Michigan destroy Alabama (on Saturday)."

Rachel Bayham, a die-hard Michigan fan, says she is headed to watch the Wolverines take on Alabama in Pasadena, California this weekend.

"I am going to the Rose Bowl, but I got my Lions gear on. I have Lions playoff tickets too," Bayham says.

AAA says 7.5 million people are expected to travel across the country this week, the most since they began recording the stat in the year 2000.