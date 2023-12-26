Whole Foods Market pollock, cod fillets recalled due to undeclared soy

(CBS DETROIT) - Tampa Bay Fisheries, Inc. has voluntarily recalled its 365 Whole Foods Market beer battered pollock and cod fillets.

The products have been recalled due to undeclared soy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says one lot of the "Beer Battered Pollock Filet" (32 oz.) bags with a best by date of 03/07/2025 and two lots of the "Beer Battered Cod Fillet" 12 oz. cartons with a best by date of 03/19/2025 have been recalled.

FDA

The recalled items were available for purchase in Whole Foods stores nationwide from Sept. 8 through Dec. 22.

No illnesses connected to the product have been reported.

According to the FDA, no other lots have been affected, and the recalled products have been taken off store shelves.

Individuals who have an allergy or severe sensitivity could risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product, the FDA says.

Anyone who purchased the product should dispose of it and can bring a receipt into Whole Foods stores to get a full refund.

Those with questions can contact Tampa Bay Fisheries, Inc. at 800-SEAFOOD from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.