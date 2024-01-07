Who's hosting the 2024 Golden Globes? All about comedian Jo Koy

Jo Koy on hosting 2024 Golden Globe Awards Comedian Jo Koy on hosting Golden Globe Awards for first time and his family's reaction 06:13

First-time Golden Globes host Jo Koy is a comedian and actor promising an exciting night when he hosts the awards show on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Koy, 52, said on "CBS Mornings" that he's been preparing non-stop for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards since he was announced as the host just a few weeks ago.

"I haven't slept or done anything social since the announcement," he said. "I've been binge-watching the whole time, just non-stop watching everything, every category, just watching everything."

When he was officially introduced as the host of the Golden Globes in December, Koy said in a statement that he was "so excited" to be hosting one of the entertainment industry's biggest shows, a sentiment he echoed on "CBS Mornings."

"I've hit every single stage you can think of in this world, and this is going to be the biggest one," Koy said. "I"m just excited to go on stage."

Jo Koy at the 81st Golden Globe Awards red carpet roll-out and press preview held at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 4, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

That moment arrives Sunday at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) when the Golden Globes get underway at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, broadcasting live on CBS television and streaming on Paramount+ and the CBS app.

Who is Jo Koy?

Jo Koy is a stand-up comedian who has been putting on shows since 1994. He was born Joseph Glenn Herbert in Tacoma, Washington. His mother immigrated from the Philippines, and he has spoken about their experience with anti-Asian racism. After his family moved to Las Vegas, Koy got his start in stand-up performing at a local coffeehouse.

In "Jo Koy: In His Elements," a 2020 comedy special released by Netflix, he said Jo was a nickname given to him by his aunt, and that he used to perform under his real name but "people would laugh." He said he was talking to a cousin about a stage name back in 1989 when he heard his aunt call him "Jo Koy," a nickname she had used for him for years, and realized that could be it. In the special, Koy said his aunt told him she had actually been saying "Jo Ko" — "ko" is a Tagalog phrase that means "my," Koy explained, so his aunt's nickname for him translated to "My Jo."

Koy has one child, Joseph Herbert Jr., from a previous relationship with singer Angie King. Koy told "CBS Mornings" that his son has been "by his side" while he prepared for his big night at the Golden Globes, calling his preparation process a "family affair."

Koy recently dated Chelsea Handler, and was a regular on her talk show, "Chelsea Lately." The two confirmed their relationship on social media in 2021, but Handler said in a 2022 post that they had broken up.

What movies and shows has Jo Koy been in?

Koy made his television debut in BET's "Comic View," a stand-up comedy TV series. He has also appeared on late-night talk shows and as a series regular on "Chelsea Lately."

Koy has had multiple comedy specials. His first two, "Don't Make Him Angry" and "Lights Out," were released by Comedy Central. Netflix also released the specials "Live From Seattle," "Comin' In Hot," and "In His Elements." His most recent special, "Live from the LA Forum," premiered on the streaming service in 2022.

Beyond his comedy specials and talk show appearances, Koy has acted in several projects. Since 2018, he has appeared in eight films, including Disney's 2023 remake of "Haunted Mansion." In 2022, he starred in the comedy "Easter Sunday."

Lydia Gaston and Jo Koy in a scene from "Easter Sunday," directed by Jay Chandrasekhar.

Is Jo Koy doing a stand-up tour?

Jo Koy is currently on tour. His next tour date is for Jan. 12 in St. Louis, Missouri. He has dozens of tour dates set across the United States, including a sold-out Los Angeles show. In May, the tour will cross the pond and make international stops across Europe and in the United Arab Emirates.