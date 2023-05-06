WHO declares COVID-19 global emergency over: What does that mean for Metro Detroit?

WHO declares COVID-19 global emergency over: What does that mean for Metro Detroit?

(CBS DETROIT) - The World Health Organization announced Friday it would declare an end to the global COVID-19 emergency, urging countries to begin transitioning their response to a virus that it warns still remains a global health threat.

After three years, a sign of progress. The global health emergency is over for coronavirus, and it may make some think of pre-pandemic times; however, health care professionals who spoke with CBS News Detroit say don't get carried away.

"COVID-19 is still the leading cause of death in many countries," said Dr. Teena Chopra, a professor at Wayne State University.

Chopra says this announcement means the virus is no longer considered an emergency, meaning less funding and accelerated research for a vaccine.

"We are in the in-between stage so in between the pandemic, slowly transitioning into the endemic phase which I think will take years," Chopra said.

Chopra adds there are still chances for different variants to appear too.

State data from April shows the virus has a low level of impact on much of Michigan.

"We are in a good stage of the pandemic. This is a monumental moment at the same time it is time to reflect and be better prepared," Chopra said.

The health care professional adds residents may begin to see more signs adding that masking is optional, especially in places of health care.

Chopra makes it clear that life will never return to pre-pandemic times. With the newest announcement from WHO, it may spearhead the return to the office full-time.

To get a better understanding of the current workforce, CBS News Detroit spoke with Stephanie White, a consultant at PrideStaff, a local staffing agency.

"Remote employees that we see were working remotely for a while are being forced to come back into the office," White said.

White said companies are seeking employees to return to the office mainly in an effort to monitor employees' productivity.

"I do absolutely believe that those remote and hybrid opportunities would still be available I do think there will just be less of them," she said.

One hot field is the warehouse industry. After layoffs in 2020, the industry is on a rebound, according to White. The staffing professional noted with more now hiring signs appearing prospective employees need to remember interview etiquette.

One thing that she and her colleagues are seeing is a lack of professional appearance.

"They're not dressed business professional, not having the professional demeanor. It's more casual like they are at home," White said.