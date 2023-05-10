Whitmer visits St. Clair Shores Fire Department, discusses efforts towards bettering resources

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Providing additional support to firefighters is something that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is aiming to do with the next state budget. In her budget recommendation, $500 million would be slated for public safety.

On Tuesday, the governor visited the St. Clair Shore Fire Department detailing the importance of proper support for our firefighters.

"For the first time in Michigan history, dedicated funding for departments to hire train and retain local firefighters, cops, and EMTs and upgrade public facilities and upgrade public facilities and equipment," Whitmer said.

As the state legislature works on a budget, the governor is out making sure fire crews know Lansing is working for them.

Two years ago, Whitmer signed a bill that allowed firefighters who developed cancer to receive benefits from a statewide first responder fund.

"There's just a lot of things that unfortunately are developing into cancer for firefighters," said St. Clair Shores Fire Chief James Piper.

In the current $79 billion budget proposal, $500 million would go to public safety. Resources would also be dedicated to upgrading facilities while also training and retaining local talent, which the governor says is a first.

It's a move that's applauded by the fire chief.

"A need that we are actually working on with the city is three new fire stations; all three of our locations were built in the 50s," he said.

Piper said newer fire stations have the capability to also reduce cancer risks. Overall addressing the dangers fire teams face daily is the goal.

"It's a presumption that cancer that a firefighter comes down with, was because of his or her on-the-job work," Whitmer said.